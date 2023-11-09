Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.60. 1,741,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,262,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

