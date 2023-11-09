Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,025 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 647,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 188,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $113.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.