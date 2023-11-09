Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $50,884,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VONG stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.