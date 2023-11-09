Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PHO opened at $52.66 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

