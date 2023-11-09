Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,757,927,000 after buying an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after buying an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

View Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

