Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $420,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROP opened at $511.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.90 and a 1 year high of $513.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

