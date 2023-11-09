Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

