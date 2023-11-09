Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

