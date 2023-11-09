Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

