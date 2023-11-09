Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,578,000 after buying an additional 1,212,770 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,964,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

