Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

