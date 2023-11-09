Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

ORLY opened at $973.70 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $980.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $931.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,809 shares of company stock worth $7,445,764. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

