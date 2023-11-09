Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,206,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 117,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

