Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $14,367,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 192,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

