Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 18,094 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.88.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
