Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 1.47% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000.

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $19.99 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

