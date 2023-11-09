Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,857,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $192.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

