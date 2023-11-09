Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 580 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

