Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

