Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 7.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

About Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

