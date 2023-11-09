Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.