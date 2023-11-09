Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIFR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

