CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $56.00 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

