CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $56.00 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
