CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $212.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day moving average of $195.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,911. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

