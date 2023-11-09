CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

