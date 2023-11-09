Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.95. The company had a trading volume of 260,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,702. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

