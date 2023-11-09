Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $220,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in Tesla by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 84,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.96. 35,753,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,494,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.