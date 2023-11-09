Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,527,852. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.88.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

