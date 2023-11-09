Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYLD. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 279,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 169,063 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 83,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.