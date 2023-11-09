Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.12. 1,246,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,315,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

