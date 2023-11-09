Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,731 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $105.73. 131,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,203. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

