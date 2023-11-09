Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.72. 180,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,586. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

