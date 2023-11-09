Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 368,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,038. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

