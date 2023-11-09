Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,802,551. The firm has a market cap of $410.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

