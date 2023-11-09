Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.94. 49,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.