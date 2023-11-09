Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

