Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after buying an additional 278,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 51,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,754. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

