Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,120. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

