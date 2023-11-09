Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after acquiring an additional 859,599 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $563.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

