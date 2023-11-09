Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

