Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in Blackstone by 6.9% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 7,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 952,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,910 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,732. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

