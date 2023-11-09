Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,739 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,279,000 after purchasing an additional 405,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,550,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,888 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after buying an additional 56,799 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 813,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 214,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,445. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

