Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $191.83 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $166.86 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.01 and its 200 day moving average is $208.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

