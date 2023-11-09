Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,346 shares of company stock valued at $23,387,448. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.