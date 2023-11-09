Comerica Incorporated (CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on January 1st

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Comerica has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

NYSE CMA opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comerica by 25.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

