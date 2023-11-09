Commerce Bank Acquires 7,999 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

