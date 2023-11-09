Commerce Bank Has $15 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,187 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

