Commerce Bank Has $16.64 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $191.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $166.86 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.01 and a 200-day moving average of $208.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.