Commerce Bank Has $31.54 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

