Commerce Bank Sells 21,775 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Alphabet by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 195,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 475,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 99,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,376 shares of company stock worth $13,567,033 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

